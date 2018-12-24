Sharon Helga Corr MBE (born 24 March 1970) is an Irish singer-songwriter, musician and television personality. She is best known as a member of the pop-rock band The Corrs, which she co-founded in 1990 with her elder brother Jim and younger sisters Caroline and Andrea. She plays the violin, piano and guitar, and sings backing vocals. She began learning the violin when she was six years old. She has played in national youth orchestras and is qualified to teach the violin.

The Corr siblings were awarded honorary MBEs in 2005 by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of both their musical talent and their charitable work raising money for Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, victims of the Omagh Bombing, and other charities.

In 2012, Corr was revealed as one of the coaches on the first series of the RTÉ talent show The Voice of Ireland.