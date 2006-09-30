ORANGE RANGEFormed 2001
ORANGE RANGE
2001
ORANGE RANGE Biography (Wikipedia)
Orange Range (オレンジレンジ Orenji Renji) is a 5-member Japanese rock band, based in Okinawa, Japan. Formed in 2001, the band began with Spice Music and later signed with Sony Music Japan's gr8! records division in 2003. The band left gr8! records in 2010 to start their own label, Super Echo.
ORANGE RANGE Tracks
Kagami Remix
