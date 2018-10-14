Judy Dyble
1949-02-13
Judy Dyble Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Aileen Dyble (pronounced Die-bull; born 13 February 1949) is a British singer-songwriter, most notable for being a vocalist and a founding member of Fairport Convention and Trader Horne. In addition, she and Ian McDonald joined and recorded several tracks with Giles, Giles and Fripp, who later became King Crimson. These tracks surfaced on the Brondesbury Tapes CD and Metaphormosis vinyl LP.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Judy Dyble Tracks
Newborn Creatures
Judy Dyble
Newborn Creatures
Earth Is Sleeping
Judy Dyble
Earth Is Sleeping
She Now Owns a Heart of Stone
Judy Dyble
Make It Today (feat. Judy Dyble)
Giles, Giles & Fripp
Make It Today (feat. Judy Dyble)
Take Me Dancing
Judy Dyble
Take Me Dancing
Marianna
Judy Dyble
Marianna
Tired Bones
Judy Dyble
Tired Bones
Both Sides Now
Judy Dyble
Both Sides Now
Treasure
Andy Lewis
Treasure
My Electric Chaffeur
Judy Dyble
My Electric Chaffeur
See Emily Play (Unreleased Demo)
Judy Dyble
See Emily Play (Unreleased Demo)
No Words
Judy Dyble
No Words
Summer Dancing
Judy Dyble And Andy Lewis
Summer Dancing
Performer
Summers Of Love
Judy Dyble And Andy Lewis
Summers Of Love
Performer
No Words
Judy Dyble
No Words
The Day They Took The Music Away
Judy Dyble
The Day They Took The Music Away
Up the Hill
Judy Dyble and Andy Lewis
Up the Hill
Performer
He Said / I Said
Judy Dyble
He Said / I Said
One Sure Thing
Judy Dyble
One Sure Thing
Cest La Vie
Judy Dyble
Cest La Vie
One Sure Thing (Unreleased Demo 1967)
Judy Dyble
One Sure Thing (Unreleased Demo 1967)
Wintersong
Judy Dyble and the Band of Perfect Strangers
Wintersong
Performer
Crowbaby
Judy Dyble and the Band of Perfect Strangers
Crowbaby
Performer
Driftaway
Judy Dyble and the Band of Perfect Strangers
Driftaway
Performer
See Emily Play
Judy Dyble
See Emily Play
The Sisterhood of Ruralists
Judy Dyble
Featherdancing
Judy Dyble
Featherdancing
Little No-one
Judy Dyble (2004 2009)
Little No-one
Performer
In a Moment
Judy Dyble
In a Moment
Seventh Whorl
Judy Dyble (2004 2009)
Seventh Whorl
Performer
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
Judy Dyble
If I Had a Ribbon Bow
Blackdog Dreams
Judy Dyble
Blackdog Dreams
