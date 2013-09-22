Nynke LavermanBorn 14 April 1980
Nynke Laverman
1980-04-14
Nynke Laverman Biography (Wikipedia)
Nynke Laverman (Weidum, 14 April 1980) is a Frisian fado singer and actress. She has released three albums, all of which have charted in the Netherlands, and is credited in the Dutch press with inventing the "Frisian fado."
Nynke Laverman did her internship at Tryater.
