Delia Gonzalez and Gavin Russom are two performance artists, musicians, and sculptors from Miami, Florida and Providence, Rhode Island respectively.
The two met at a party in New York City and afterwards began working with each other. They have displayed work in, among other places, New York City, Naples, Los Angeles, and Zurich
They have recorded music under various names, including Fight Evil With Evil and Black Leotard Front, as well as under their own names, for DFA Records, mostly using analog synthesizers. Their track "Relevee" was remixed by Baby Ford and Carl Craig.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Relevee (Carl Craig Remix)
Relevee (Carl Craig Remix)
Relevee (Carl Craig Remix)
Last played on
Track 5 (Ame Mix)
Track 5 (Ame Mix)
Track 5 (Ame Mix)
Last played on
