Delia Gonzalez and Gavin Russom are two performance artists, musicians, and sculptors from Miami, Florida and Providence, Rhode Island respectively.

The two met at a party in New York City and afterwards began working with each other. They have displayed work in, among other places, New York City, Naples, Los Angeles, and Zurich

They have recorded music under various names, including Fight Evil With Evil and Black Leotard Front, as well as under their own names, for DFA Records, mostly using analog synthesizers. Their track "Relevee" was remixed by Baby Ford and Carl Craig.