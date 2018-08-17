MapeiBorn 20 December 1983
Mapei
1983-12-20
Mapei Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqueline Mapei Cummings (born December 20, 1983), known by her stage name Mapei, is a Swedish-American recording artist best known for her single "Don't Wait", which was released via Downtown Records in 2013. Her debut EP, The Cocoa Butter Diaries, was released in 2009 also via Downtown Records. Her debut album, Hey Hey, was released September 23, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
