Jacqueline Mapei Cummings (born December 20, 1983), known by her stage name Mapei, is a Swedish-American recording artist best known for her single "Don't Wait", which was released via Downtown Records in 2013. Her debut EP, The Cocoa Butter Diaries, was released in 2009 also via Downtown Records. Her debut album, Hey Hey, was released September 23, 2014.

