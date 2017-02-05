AllureFemale R&B group. Formed 1997
Allure
1997
Allure is an American New York-based R&B girl group that formed in the early 1990s as a quartet, now a trio, best known for their hit single "All Cried Out" with 112 which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Original members were Alia Gray (née Davis), Hem-Lee (aka Linnie Belcher), Lalisha Sanders and Akissa Mendez.
Head Over Heels
Allure
Head Over Heels
Head Over Heels
Head Over Heels (Trackmaster Remix)
Allure & Nas
Head Over Heels (Trackmaster Remix)
Head Over Heels (Trackmaster Remix)
Head Over Heals (feat. Nas)
Allure
Head Over Heals (feat. Nas)
Head Over Heals (feat. Nas)
