Sergio Rivero
Sergio Rivero Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergio Rivero is a Spanish singer born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, an island of Gran Canaria, the Canary Islands, Spain on 1 April 1986. He took part and won the title in the fourth series of Spanish version of Operación Triunfo in 2004.
