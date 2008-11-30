Lovesliescrushing (stylized lovesliescrushing) is an ambient and shoegaze band from East Lansing, Michigan, formed in 1991. The two primary members of the band are Scott Cortez (guitars, loops, treatments) and Melissa Arpin-Duimstra (vocals).

Guest musicians have joined the group for live performances, including Michael Anderson (Turn Pale, Drekka), Ana Breton (Dead Leaf Echo, Mahogany), Alyssa Browne and Andrew Prinz (Mahogany).

Cortez is acclaimed for his technical creativity and use of studio effects. In a 2010 interview, he said, "I use several loopers, EQ and reverb mostly to manipulate time and sound. I also have had a few custom instruments to explore new textures. But the most important gear are my ears and brain, without them, you have no imagination running the tools."

Cortez has cited influences such as My Bloody Valentine, John Cage, Cocteau Twins, Brian Eno, Robert Fripp, Adrian Belew, György Ligeti, Harold Budd, Jon Hassell, Steve Reich, Terry Riley, Arvo Pärt, Henryk Górecki, Glenn Branca and film soundtracks.