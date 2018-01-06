The Chapman FamilyUK alternative rock band. Formed 2006. Disbanded 2013
The Chapman Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2r7.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fed965be-1b9d-432b-9954-7f7e1b720a79
The Chapman Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chapman Family were an English indie rock band from Stockton-on-Tees, that formed in 2006. The band's final lineup consisted of Kingsley Chapman (Lead Vocals, Keyboard), Pop Chapman (Lead Guitar), Owen Chapman (Rhythm Guitar, Backing Vocals), Kevin James Chapman (Bass Guitar) and Scott Chapman (Drums, Backing Vocals). The band's debut album Burn Your Town was released on 7 March 2011. They were notably part of the "10 Tips for 2009" shortlist published by NME.
The Chapman Family Tracks
Anxiety
The Chapman Family
Anxiety
Anxiety
Last played on
This One's for Love
The Chapman Family
This One's for Love
Adult
The Chapman Family
Adult
Adult
Last played on
Sound of the Radio
The Chapman Family
Sound of the Radio
Sound of the Radio
Last played on
A Certain Degree
The Chapman Family
A Certain Degree
A Certain Degree
Last played on
All Fall
The Chapman Family
All Fall
All Fall
Last played on
Lies
The Chapman Family
Lies
Lies
Last played on
Something I Can Get Out
The Chapman Family
Something I Can Get Out
She Didn't Know
The Chapman Family
She Didn't Know
Virgins
The Chapman Family
Virgins
Virgins
Last played on
Kids
The Chapman Family
Kids
Kids
Last played on
