Formed 2003. Disbanded 31 January 2011
Inculto
2003
Inculto Biography (Wikipedia)
InCulto is a Lithuanian music group. It has the following members: Colombian-born Lithuanian Jurgis Didžiulis (lead vocal), Aurelijus Morlencas, Sergej Makidon, Jievaras Jasinskis and Laurynas Lapė.
Inculto Tracks
Eastern European Funk (Lithuania)
Inculto
Eastern European Funk (Lithuania)
