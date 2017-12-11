Rachael Solomon
Rachael Solomon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fed67365-507c-47cb-a584-e35385386cd7
Rachael Solomon Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachael Solomon (Married name Rachael Evans, born Rachael Jones) is a Welsh actress, singer, choreographer and television presenter.
Solomon, originally from St Asaph, is an in-vision continuity announcer for Cyw (previously Planed Plant Bach), S4C's service for young children.
Prior to this, she was a singer with the Welsh pop group Eden alongside Emma Walford & Non Parry and appeared as Jaci Roberts in the HTV drama series for Welsh learners, Talk About Welsh, between 1996 and 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rachael Solomon Tracks
Sort by
Nadolig Llawen
Gareth Delve & Rachael Solomon
Nadolig Llawen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nadolig Llawen
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist