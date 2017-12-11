Rachael Solomon (Married name Rachael Evans, born Rachael Jones) is a Welsh actress, singer, choreographer and television presenter.

Solomon, originally from St Asaph, is an in-vision continuity announcer for Cyw (previously Planed Plant Bach), S4C's service for young children.

Prior to this, she was a singer with the Welsh pop group Eden alongside Emma Walford & Non Parry and appeared as Jaci Roberts in the HTV drama series for Welsh learners, Talk About Welsh, between 1996 and 2001.