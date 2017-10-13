Dan TylerSongwriter, artist, author and performer
Dan Tyler
Daniel Eugene Tyler (born 1950) is an American songwriter. Among his best known songs are "Bobbie Sue" (co-written with his wife, Adele), "Modern Day Romance", "Twenty Years Ago", "Somebody's Doin' Me Right", and "The Light In Your Eyes".
Hafi Deo (Nick The Record & Dan Tyler Re-Edit Dub)
Tabu Ley Rochereau
