Zulfiqar "Xulfi" Jabbar Khan (born; 28 October, 1980), commonly known as Xulfi, is a Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer. Starting his career in 1994, Khan is the recipient of multiple awards in Pakistan. His last project was a television series Nescafé Basement, for which he is the producer and mentor. He had produced four seasons of the Basement.
Xulfi Tracks
Laree Choote
Xulfi
Kuch Aisa Hojayee
Xulfi
Boom Boom (feat. Hamza Tanveer, Altamash Sever & Parizae Azhar Malik)
Xulfi
Boom Boom
Hamza Tanveer, Altamesh Sever, Parizae Azharm & Xulfi
Boom Boom
Altamash Sever & Xulfi
Boom Boom
Altamesh Sever & Xulfi
Dhadke Jiya
Xulfi
Dhadke Jiya (Aloo Chaat)
Xulfi
