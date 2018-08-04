Steve Wickham is an Irish musician. Originally from Marino, Dublin, but calling Sligo home, Wickham played violin on the classic U2 song "Sunday Bloody Sunday", as well as recordings by Elvis Costello, the Hothouse Flowers, Sinéad O'Connor, and World Party. He is a long-standing member of The Waterboys. Wickham plays both rock and roll and traditional Irish music, and has developed a rock music technique for violin he calls the "fuzz fiddle".

Wickham is also accomplished with the mandolin, tin whistle, concertina, saxophone, piano, guitar and bones. He identifies Lou Reed, Van Morrison, Toni Marcus, and Mozart as musical influences, amongst others, and Mick Ronson. He is described by Mike Scott as "the world's greatest rock fiddle player" and by New Musical Express as a "fiddling legend."