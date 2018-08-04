Steve Wickham Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Wickham is an Irish musician. Originally from Marino, Dublin, but calling Sligo home, Wickham played violin on the classic U2 song "Sunday Bloody Sunday", as well as recordings by Elvis Costello, the Hothouse Flowers, Sinéad O'Connor, and World Party. He is a long-standing member of The Waterboys. Wickham plays both rock and roll and traditional Irish music, and has developed a rock music technique for violin he calls the "fuzz fiddle".
Wickham is also accomplished with the mandolin, tin whistle, concertina, saxophone, piano, guitar and bones. He identifies Lou Reed, Van Morrison, Toni Marcus, and Mozart as musical influences, amongst others, and Mick Ronson. He is described by Mike Scott as "the world's greatest rock fiddle player" and by New Musical Express as a "fiddling legend."
- Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Saints and Angelshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019rpqp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019rpqp.jpg2013-05-30T17:12:00.000ZMike Scott and Steve Wickham of The Waterboys perform Saints and Angels for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019rpr2
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Saints and Angels
- Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - I Miss The Roadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwpr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwpr.jpg2013-05-30T16:40:00.000ZMike Scott and Steve Wickham of The Waterboys perform their song about touring for the first time since it was recorded.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019rnkm
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - I Miss The Road
- Fan unaware she featured in romantic Waterboys songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwr0.jpg2013-05-30T16:25:00.000ZMike Scott says Lindsay, who features in The Waterboys' song And a Bang on the Ear, didn't know the first verse was about her.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019rn0h
Fan unaware she featured in romantic Waterboys song
