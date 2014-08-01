Thomas Wilson CBE (10 October 1927 – 12 June 2001) was a Scottish composer of classical music.

Thomas Brendan Wilson was born in Trinidad, Colorado, USA, to British parents, but moved to Scotland with his family when he was 17 months old. They settled in the Glasgow area where he lived and worked for the remainder of his life. Thomas Wilson was educated at St. Mary’s College, Aberdeen. He served in the RAF from 1945 to 1948, and subsequently read Music at the University of Glasgow.