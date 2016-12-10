MC DukeUK hip hop/electronica MC, key tracks "Free", "I'm Riffin"
MC Duke
MC Duke (later just Duke) was a British rapper from the East End of London, who recorded with DJ Leader 1. He was one of the pioneers of the early British hardcore sound and later went on to record as IC3.
I'm Riffin'
MC Duke
I'm Riffin'
I'm Riffin'
Throw You Hands In The Air
MC Duke
Throw You Hands In The Air
Organize Rhyme
MC Duke
Organize Rhyme
Organize Rhyme
Miracles Acapella
MC Duke
Miracles Acapella
Miracles Acapella
