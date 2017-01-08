His Hero Is Gone
His Hero Is Gone was an influential American hardcore punk band from Memphis, Tennessee. Formed in 1995 from members of Copout, Man With Gun Lives Here, and FaceDown, they disbanded in 1999, playing their last show in Memphis. They toured the U.S. extensively several times, as well as Europe and Japan.
