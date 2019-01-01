U‐Jean
U-Jean is an American born-German pop, R&B and hip-hop artist. He is most known for featuring on the songs "Turn This Club Around" and "Animal" by German dance band R.I.O.. His debut single "Heaven Is a Place on Earth", a cover of the Belinda Carlisle song, was released on 17 June 2011. The song features vocals from Carlprit.
