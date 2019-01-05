Jerry ButlerSoul singer. Born 8 December 1939
Jerry Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fec55784-ff5c-4992-83dd-1f7c4b10c6bf
Jerry Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Butler, Jr. (born December 8, 1939) is an American soul singer-songwriter,producer, musician, and politician. He is also noted as being the original lead singer of the R&B vocal group the Impressions, as well as a 1991 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Since leaving The Impressions, Jerry has had over 55 Billboard Pop & R&B Chart Hits as a solo artist, including some 15 Top 40 Pop Hits in the Hot 100, and 15 R&B Top 10's. Butler is also an American politician. He serves as a Commissioner for Cook County, Illinois, having first been elected in 1985. As a member of this 17-member county board, he chairs the Health and Hospitals Committee, and serves as Vice Chair of the Construction Committee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Butler Tracks
Sort by
Melinda Latino
Jerry Butler
Melinda Latino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melinda Latino
Last played on
Mr Dream Merchant
Jerry Butler
Mr Dream Merchant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Dream Merchant
Last played on
Let It Be Me
Betty Everett
Let It Be Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9x.jpglink
Let It Be Me
Last played on
Moody Woman
Jerry Butler
Moody Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moody Woman
Last played on
Make It Easy on Yourself
Jerry Butler
Make It Easy on Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Easy on Yourself
Last played on
One Night Affair
Jerry Butler
One Night Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Night Affair
Last played on
The Way You Do The Things You Do
Betty Everett
The Way You Do The Things You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9x.jpglink
The Way You Do The Things You Do
Last played on
For Your Precious Love
Jerry Butler
For Your Precious Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrlw.jpglink
For Your Precious Love
Last played on
Ordinary Joe
Jerry Butler
Ordinary Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ordinary Joe
Last played on
I Don't Want To Hear It Anymore
Jerry Butler
I Don't Want To Hear It Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Hear It Anymore
Last played on
Reach Out For Me
Jerry Butler
Reach Out For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out For Me
Last played on
For Your Precious Love
Jerry Butler
For Your Precious Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Your Precious Love
Last played on
Hey Western Union Man
Jerry Butler
Hey Western Union Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Western Union Man
Last played on
(I Love To See You) Dancin'
Jerry Butler
(I Love To See You) Dancin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost
Jerry Butler
Lost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost
Last played on
Are You Happy
Jerry Butler
Are You Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Happy
Last played on
Dream World
Jerry Butler
Dream World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream World
Last played on
Only The Strong Survive
Jerry Butler
Only The Strong Survive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only The Strong Survive
Last played on
(I'm Just Thinking About) Cooling Out
Jerry Butler
(I'm Just Thinking About) Cooling Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Will Break Your Heart
Jerry Butler
He Will Break Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Will Break Your Heart
Last played on
Rooting For You/Couldn't Go To Sleep
London Grammar
Rooting For You/Couldn't Go To Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br775.jpglink
Rooting For You/Couldn't Go To Sleep
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jerry Butler
Jerry Butler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist