Gilbert KaplanAmateur conductor. Born 3 March 1941. Died 1 January 2015
Gilbert Kaplan
1941-03-03
Gilbert Kaplan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbert Edmund Kaplan (March 3, 1941 – January 1, 2016) was an American businessman and financial publisher. He was also an aficionado of the music of Gustav Mahler, and an amateur conductor of Mahler's Symphony No. 2.
Gilbert Kaplan Tracks
Symphony No. 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' - Etwas bewegter; Pesante
