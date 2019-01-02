Martin Pierre Joseph Marsick (9 March 1847 in Jupille-sur-Meuse – 21 October 1924 in Paris), was a Belgian violin player, composer and teacher. His violin was made by Antonio Stradivari in 1705 and has since become known as the Ex Marsick Stradivarius. It was the instrument of David Oistrakh from 1966-74. Marsick's nephew, Armand Marsick, the son of his brother Louis François, was a major violinist of the 20th century.