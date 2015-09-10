The Coward Brothers
The Coward Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fec0ea15-3d5a-4dcd-b0f6-07d4cba9be88
The Coward Brothers Tracks
Sort by
The People's Limousine
The Coward Brothers
The People's Limousine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The People's Limousine
Last played on
The Coward Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Letters to a Legend
-
Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectives
-
Elvis Costello - Under Lime
-
Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gun
-
Elvis Costello - Almost Blue
-
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
-
Elvis Costello - Unwanted Number
-
Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girl
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharach
Back to artist