Richard BucknerBorn 1967
Richard Buckner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fec02932-60cd-46ee-a70c-05c07905ae77
Richard Buckner Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Buckner is an American singer-songwriter born in California, United States. After living in Edmonton, Alberta for a number of years, he currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. A critically acclaimed artist hailed by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver as a big influence and most often associated with the alternative country movement, Buckner had in recent albums eschewed his initial acoustic approach and displayed an increasing interest in more abstract music styles until reintegrating his acoustic approach on 2011's "Our Blood".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Buckner Tracks
Sort by
When You Tell Me How It Is
Richard Buckner
When You Tell Me How It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Tell Me How It Is
Last played on
Escape
Richard Buckner
Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escape
Last played on
Richard Buckner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist