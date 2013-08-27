Richard Buckner is an American singer-songwriter born in California, United States. After living in Edmonton, Alberta for a number of years, he currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. A critically acclaimed artist hailed by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver as a big influence and most often associated with the alternative country movement, Buckner had in recent albums eschewed his initial acoustic approach and displayed an increasing interest in more abstract music styles until reintegrating his acoustic approach on 2011's "Our Blood".