Thomas Reginald "Tommy" Handley (17 January 1892 – 9 January 1949) was a British comedian, mainly known for the BBC radio programme It's That Man Again ("ITMA"). He was born at Toxteth Park, Liverpool in Lancashire.

He served with a kite balloon section of the Royal Naval Air Service during the First World War and went on to work in variety, and in the infancy of radio, broadcast regularly. He worked with people such as Arthur Askey, and wrote many radio scripts, but it is the BBC comedy series ITMA for which he is best remembered, and which itself became known for a number of catchphrases, some of which entered popular vocabulary. He starred in the films ITMA (1942) and in Time Flies (1944).

In later years, he suffered with high blood pressure, the result of his driving commitment to ITMA, and died suddenly on 9 January 1949 from a brain haemorrhage, eight days before his 57th birthday. He was cremated and his ashes placed in the rhododendron bed at Golders Green Crematorium.