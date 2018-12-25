Rupie EdwardsBorn 4 July 1945
Rupie Edwards
1945-07-04
Rupie Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Lloyd "Rupie" Edwards (born 4 July 1945) is a Jamaican reggae singer and record producer.
Christmas Parade
Rupie Edwards
Christmas Parade
Christmas Parade
Ire Feelings (Skanga)
Rupie Edwards
Ire Feelings (Skanga)
Ire Feelings (Skanga)
Dr. Satan's Echo Chamber
King Tubby
Dr. Satan's Echo Chamber
Dr. Satan's Echo Chamber
Ire Feelings
Rupie Edwards
Ire Feelings
Ire Feelings
IRE FEELINGS
EDWARDS, N/A & Rupie Edwards
IRE FEELINGS
IRE FEELINGS
