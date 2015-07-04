Horace TapscottBorn 6 April 1934. Died 27 February 1999
Horace Tapscott
1934-04-06
Horace Tapscott Biography (Wikipedia)
Horace Elva Tapscott (April 6, 1934 – February 27, 1999) was an American jazz pianist and composer. He formed the Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra (also known as P.A.P.A., or The Ark) in 1961 and led the ensemble through the 1990s.
Horace Tapscott Tracks
Now's The Time
Ray Drummond
Now's The Time
Now's The Time
Last played on
Desert Fairy Princess
The Pan-Afrikan Peoples Arkestra & Horace Tapscott
Desert Fairy Princess
Desert Fairy Princess
Performer
Last played on
Desert Fairy Princess
Horace Tapscott
Desert Fairy Princess
Desert Fairy Princess
Last played on
