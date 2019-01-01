Europeans80's synth-pop band. Formed 1981
Europeans
1981
Europeans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Europeans were a British new wave group formed in 1981 and disbanded in 1985. They released three albums, none of which achieved much in terms of chart position. In 1989, their former keyboard player and co-lead vocalist Steve Hogarth joined Marillion as lead vocalist. The Europeans should not be confused with the similarly named Europeans, a Bristol band that were active 1977-1979.
