Steven Schick (born 1954) is a percussionist and conductor from the United States, specializing in contemporary music. He teaches at the University of California, San Diego and is currently the Music Director and Conductor of the La Jolla Symphony Orchestra. Schick was born in Iowa and raised in a farming family. For the past 40 years he has championed contemporary percussion music as a performer and teacher, by commissioning and premiering more than 150 new works for percussion.

Schick is Distinguished Professor of Music at UCSD and was previously a Consulting Artist in Percussion at the Manhattan School of Music. He was the percussionist of the Bang on a Can All-Stars of New York City from 1992 to 2002, and from 2000 to 2004 served as Artistic Director of the Centre International de Percussion de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland. Schick is founder and Artistic Director of the percussion group red fish blue fish, and in 2007 assumed the post of music director and conductor of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus.