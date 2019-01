Susanna Karolina Wallumrød (born 23 June 1979 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian vocalist, known for her low key original songs. She is the sister of the drummer Fredrik Wallumrød and the pianist Christian Wallumrød, cousin of the pianist David Wallumrød, and is married to the music producer Helge Sten.

