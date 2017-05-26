Susanna WallumrødNorwegian vocalist, known for her low key original songs. Born 23 June 1979
Susanna Wallumrød
1979-06-23
Susanna Wallumrød Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanna Karolina Wallumrød (born 23 June 1979 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian vocalist, known for her low key original songs. She is the sister of the drummer Fredrik Wallumrød and the pianist Christian Wallumrød, cousin of the pianist David Wallumrød, and is married to the music producer Helge Sten.
Susanna Wallumrød Tracks
Music for a while (from Oedipus, incidental music)
The Fairy Queen; The Plaint ('O let me weep')
Fear And Terror
Who By Fire
Milk Pleasures
I Have Walked This Body
Mirror in My Mouth
O Sun O Medusa
Thirst That Resembles Me
This Place
Hangout (feat. Ensemble neoN)
Rolling on Rolling Stone
Oh, I am stuck
Drake arr. Wallumrød: Which Will
