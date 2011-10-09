KLOQ (pronounced "clock") is an electronic rock band that was formed in Chelmsford, Essex in 2005 by Oz Morsley of Empirion. The current lineup is Dean Goodwin (Vocals), Oz Morsley (Keys, Electronics), Tim Jackson (Bass), and Chris Jacobs (Drums). Kloq has released two studio albums: Move Forward (2008) and Begin Again (2013).

The band's music and sound have evolved through many genres over the years including Trance Music, Electronic body music, Electro-industrial, Alternative rock, Punk rock and Electronic rock.