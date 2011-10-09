Kloq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/feb6f07b-5a59-49e6-ab5b-c141b18d8f99
Kloq Biography (Wikipedia)
KLOQ (pronounced "clock") is an electronic rock band that was formed in Chelmsford, Essex in 2005 by Oz Morsley of Empirion. The current lineup is Dean Goodwin (Vocals), Oz Morsley (Keys, Electronics), Tim Jackson (Bass), and Chris Jacobs (Drums). Kloq has released two studio albums: Move Forward (2008) and Begin Again (2013).
The band's music and sound have evolved through many genres over the years including Trance Music, Electronic body music, Electro-industrial, Alternative rock, Punk rock and Electronic rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kloq Tracks
Sort by
Begin Again
Kloq
Begin Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin Again
Last played on
Bleed
Kloq
Bleed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bleed
Last played on
Deadbeat
Kloq
Deadbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deadbeat
Last played on
Stay on the Right
Kloq
Stay on the Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay on the Right
Last played on
Kloq Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist