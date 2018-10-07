Tanto Metro & Devonte
Tanto Metro & Devonte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/feb6c624-a107-476a-a2a3-0ca8592a7e86
Tanto Metro & Devonte Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanto Metro and Devonte are the Jamaican dancehall vocal duo of deejay Tanto Metro and singer Devonte.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tanto Metro & Devonte Tracks
Sort by
Hold On
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Hold On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On
Last played on
Every One Falls In Love Sometimes
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Every One Falls In Love Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every One Falls In Love Sometimes
Last played on
Everyone Falls In Love
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Everyone Falls In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249t78.jpglink
Everyone Falls In Love
Last played on
Play The Music (Macchia Remix) (feat. Tanto Metro & Devonte)
Freddy Fresh
Play The Music (Macchia Remix) (feat. Tanto Metro & Devonte)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play The Music (Macchia Remix) (feat. Tanto Metro & Devonte)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Hey Ya Kickin' (feat. Sly & Robbie)
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Hey Ya Kickin' (feat. Sly & Robbie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Ya Kickin' (feat. Sly & Robbie)
Last played on
Gal Sey Woooee
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Gal Sey Woooee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gal Sey Woooee
Last played on
Tun It Up Louder
Tanto Metro & Devonte
Tun It Up Louder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tun It Up Louder
Last played on
She Gone
Tanto Metro & Devonte
She Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Gone
Last played on
Tanto Metro & Devonte Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist