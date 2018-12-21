Ida SandBorn 5 November 1977
Ida Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/feb505ba-17d9-4d17-bf1a-7b827e75c144
Ida Sand Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Kristina Sand (born in Stockholm, Sweden 5 November 1977) is a Swedish jazz singer and pianist.
Ida Sand studied music at Högskolan för scen och musik in University of Gothenburg. She debuted as a guest artist at Nils Landgrens Christmas with My Friends in 2006 releasing her solo debut album Meet Me Around Midnight in 2007. She is signed to ACT label. Sand is married to guitar player Ola Gustafsson. Ida Sand is the daughter of Staffan Sandlund, an opera singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ida Sand Tracks
Sort by
Ding dong merrily on high
Ida Sand
Ding dong merrily on high
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Hey, My My
Ida Sand
Hey Hey, My My
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Hey, My My
Last played on
Sea Of Madness
Ida Sand
Sea Of Madness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea Of Madness
Last played on
Eyes On The Prize
Ida Sand
Eyes On The Prize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes On The Prize
Last played on
Ida Sand Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist