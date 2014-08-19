Dave HauseBorn 12 March 1978
Dave Hause
1978-03-12
Dave Hause Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Hause (born March 12, 1978) is an American singer-songwriter who has played in multiple Philadelphia, PA area punk and hardcore bands. He currently performs solo as well as sings and plays guitar in The Loved Ones and The Falcon.
Dave Hause Tracks
We Could Be Kings
Dave Hause
We Could Be Kings
We Could Be Kings
Last played on
Same Disease
Dave Hause
Same Disease
Same Disease
Last played on
Autism Vaccine Blues
Dave Hause
Autism Vaccine Blues
Autism Vaccine Blues
Last played on
We Could Be Kings (LA Acoustic)
Dave Hause
We Could Be Kings (LA Acoustic)
Father's Son
Dave Hause
Father's Son
Father's Son
Last played on
Pray For Tucson
Dave Hause
Pray For Tucson
Pray For Tucson
Last played on
Resolutions
Dave Hause
Resolutions
Resolutions
Last played on
Resolution Song
Dave Hause
Resolution Song
Resolution Song
Last played on
C'mon Kid
Dave Hause
C'mon Kid
C'mon Kid
Last played on
Time Will Tell
Dave Hause
Time Will Tell
Time Will Tell
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
