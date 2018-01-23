Oliver SimonGerman singer, 1957-2013. Born 14 May 1957. Died 31 July 2013
Oliver Simon
1957-05-14
Lights On The Tyne
Lights On The Tyne
Lights On The Tyne
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
Rigoletto - opera in 3 acts
