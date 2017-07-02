Alan Dargin (13 July 1967 – 24 February 2008) was an indigenous Australian musician and songwriter known for being a didgeridoo player. He grew up in Wee Waa and started learning the instrument at age five from his grandfather and other Wiradjuri elders. His signature instrument was over a hundred years old and was made from a blood wood eucalypt. He received his secondary education at St Pius X High School, Newcastle.

Dargin worked as a busker on the streets of Sydney. He appeared with various symphony orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall; as well as in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

In 1983 Dargin appeared in a five-part ABC-TV miniseries, Chase Through the Night, alongside Nicole Kidman. He had the role of Bruce in the feature film, The Fringe Dwellers (1986), and a cameo appearance in The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (1994), as an unnamed cross-dresser. On Bastille Day in 1994 he performed for the French President, François Mitterrand.