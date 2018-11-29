Hayseed DixieFormed 2000
Hayseed Dixie
2000
Hayseed Dixie Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayseed Dixie is an American bluegrass band formed in Tennessee in 2000. Their first album was A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC. The band performs bluegrass cover versions of hard rock songs in a musical genre the band calls "rockgrass". The band's name is a linguistic play on the name of the band AC/DC.
Hayseed Dixie Tracks
Ace Of Spades
Ace Of Spades
Bad Moon Rising
Bad Moon Rising
Kirby Hill
Kirby Hill
Don't Stop Believin'
Don't Stop Believin'
Monster Mash
Monster Mash
Hungover Brokedown
Hungover Brokedown
Fat Bottomed Girl
Fat Bottomed Girl
Highway to Hell
Highway to Hell
Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo Soldier
Walk This Way
Walk This Way
You Shook Me All Night Long (Live)
Strawberry Fields Forever
Strawberry Fields Forever
Devil Woman
Devil Woman
The Summer Of '69
The Summer Of '69
Eye Of The Tiger
Eye Of The Tiger
Bouncing Betty Boogie
Bouncing Betty Boogie
Whole Lotta Rosie
Whole Lotta Rosie
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody
In The Backyard
In The Backyard
