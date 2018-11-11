JyotsnaMalayalam playback singer.. Born 5 September 1986
Jyotsna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fea085ea-7d2b-480b-b950-87abe345b923
Jyotsna Biography (Wikipedia)
Jyotsna Radhakrishnan (born 5 September 1986) is a playback singer in Malayalam cinema. She is based in Thrissur, Kerala.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jyotsna Tracks
Sort by
Aathmaavil
Jyotsna
Aathmaavil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aathmaavil
Performer
Last played on
Mandhaara Mandhaara
Jyotsna
Mandhaara Mandhaara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandhaara Mandhaara
Last played on
Jyotsna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist