JT Hodges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fea06511-dde7-499b-b569-12d309230ba4
JT Hodges Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Taylor "JT" Hodges (born July 6, 1977) is an American country music singer. In 2011, he signed to Show Dog-Universal Music and released one album, which has produced three charting singles on the Hot Country Songs chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JT Hodges Tracks
Sort by
Hunt You Down
JT Hodges
Hunt You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hunt You Down
Last played on
Goodbyes Make You Mine
JT Hodges
Goodbyes Make You Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbyes Make You Mine
Last played on
JT Hodges Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist