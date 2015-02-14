Jim Johnstone
Jim Johnstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe9f4a2d-6861-4830-901d-f8ee5e4a179f
Jim Johnstone Tracks
Sort by
Count Your Coppers
Jim Johnston
Count Your Coppers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x99cz.pnglink
Count Your Coppers
Last played on
FLOWERS OF EDINBURGH/BRIGHTON CAMP/STAATEN ISLAND
Jim Johnstone
FLOWERS OF EDINBURGH/BRIGHTON CAMP/STAATEN ISLAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FLOWERS OF EDINBURGH/BRIGHTON CAMP/STAATEN ISLAND
Performer
Last played on
Come Under My Plaidie
Jim Johnstone
Come Under My Plaidie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Under My Plaidie
Last played on
SYD CHALMERS/MISS MARGARET BROWN'S FANCY/JEAN IRELAND
Jim Johnstone
SYD CHALMERS/MISS MARGARET BROWN'S FANCY/JEAN IRELAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come O'er The Stream Charlie/Ye Banks And Braes/Huntingtower/Ne'er Wed An Old Man
Jim Johnstone
Come O'er The Stream Charlie/Ye Banks And Braes/Huntingtower/Ne'er Wed An Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canadian Barn Dance: Sprig Of Ivy/71 St Highlanders
Jim Johnstone
Canadian Barn Dance: Sprig Of Ivy/71 St Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Old Town
Jim Johnstone
Dirty Old Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Old Town
Last played on
Georgina Catherine Macdonald
Jim Johnstone
Georgina Catherine Macdonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Georgina Catherine Macdonald
Last played on
Kaly Shaw, Pat Cushnie, Jean MacKinnes
Jim Johnstone
Kaly Shaw, Pat Cushnie, Jean MacKinnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaly Shaw, Pat Cushnie, Jean MacKinnes
Last played on
Kirkwall Bay / Jimmy Shand's Compliments to Bobby MacLeod
Jim Johnstone
Kirkwall Bay / Jimmy Shand's Compliments to Bobby MacLeod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kirkwall Bay
Jim Johnstone
Kirkwall Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kirkwall Bay
Last played on
Kaly Shaw/Pat Cushnie
Jim Johnstone
Kaly Shaw/Pat Cushnie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaly Shaw/Pat Cushnie
Last played on
Jim Johnstone Links
Back to artist