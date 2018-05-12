Dominique KimPianist and ondes Martenot player
Dominique Kim
Tarangalila Symphony: Finale
Olivier Messiaen
Tarangalila Symphony: Finale
Tarangalila Symphony: Finale
Turangalila Symphony: V. Joy of the Blood of the Stars
Olivier Messiaen
Turangalila Symphony: V. Joy of the Blood of the Stars
Turangalila Symphony: V. Joy of the Blood of the Stars
Turangalila Symphony- Final movement
Pierre‐Laurent Aimard
Turangalila Symphony- Final movement
Turangalila Symphony- Final movement
