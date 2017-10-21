Leslie HolmesPart of "The Two Leslies". (aka Roy Leslie). Comedy singer, died 1960. Born 1901. Died 27 December 1960
Leslie Holmes
1901
A Bungalow, A Piccolo And You
Jay Wilbur and His Metropole Players & Leslie Holmes
Keep Young & Beautiful
Leslie Holmes
