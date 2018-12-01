Tiberiu OlahBorn 2 January 1928. Died 2 October 2002
Tiberiu Olah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe97c577-355d-4cff-9e74-04bc6951fb61
Tiberiu Olah Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiberiu Olah or Tibor Oláh (2 January 1928 – 2 October 2002) was a Romanian-Hungarian composer, teacher and musicologist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tiberiu Olah Tracks
Sort by
Michael the Brave enters Alba Iulia
Tiberiu Olah
Michael the Brave enters Alba Iulia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r933f.jpglink
Michael the Brave enters Alba Iulia
Last played on
Solo Clarinet Sonata
Tiberiu Olah
Solo Clarinet Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k55b5.jpglink
Solo Clarinet Sonata
Last played on
Tiberiu Olah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist