Anat CohenBorn 31 December 1980
Anat Cohen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe935257-b7ef-47c1-a31e-ce678292c674
Anat Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Anat Cohen (born December 31, 1979) is a multiple Grammy nominated New York City-based jazz clarinetist, saxophonist, and bandleader from Tel Aviv, Israel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anat Cohen Tracks
Sort by
Lee's Dream
Fred Hersch
Lee's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lee's Dream
Last played on
Anat Cohen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist