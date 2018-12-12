The Glorious SonsFormed 2011
The Glorious Sons
2011
The Glorious Sons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Glorious Sons are a Canadian rock band from Kingston, Ontario. Formed in 2011, the band signed with Black Box in 2013. Since then, The Glorious Sons have released one EP, Shapeless Art, and two full-length albums; The Union, which was released on September 14, 2014, and their second album Young Beauties and Fools, which was released on October 13, 2017. The band have eight consecutive top-10 rock radio hits in Canada including their first #1 modern rock single "Everything Is Alright".
The Glorious Sons Tracks
My Poor Heart
My Poor Heart
S.O.S
S.O.S
Everything Is All Right
Everything Is All Right
My Poor Heart (Radio 1 Session, 25 February 2018)
Praise You (Radio 1 Session, 25 February 2018)
Sawed Off Shotgun (Radio 1 Session, 25 February 2018)
Everything Is Alright (Radio 1 Session, 25 February 2018)
Josie
Josie
Sawed Off Shotgun
