Hisham Abbas Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohammad Hisham Mahmoud Mohammad Abbas (Arabic: محمد هشام محمود محمد عباس; born September 13, 1963), commonly known as just Hisham Abbas (Arabic: هشام عباس), is an Egyptian pop singer best known for his hit song "Habibi Dah (Nari Narain)" and his religious song "Asmaa Allah al-husna".
