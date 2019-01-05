Mohammad Hisham Mahmoud Mohammad Abbas (Arabic: محمد هشام محمود محمد عباس‎; born September 13, 1963), commonly known as just Hisham Abbas (Arabic: هشام عباس‎), is an Egyptian pop singer best known for his hit song "Habibi Dah (Nari Narain)" and his religious song "Asmaa Allah al-husna".