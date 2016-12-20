Guy Klucevsek (born February 26, 1947) is an American-born accordionist and composer. Klucevsek is one of relatively few accordion players active in new music, jazz and free improvisation.

Klucevsek was born in New York City, and raised outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has released 20+ albums as a leader or co-leader, and has recorded or performed with Dave Douglas, John Zorn, Bill Frisell, Laurie Anderson and others. He is also a founding member of the international group Accordion Tribe.

In 2010 Klucevsek won a United States Artists Fellow award.