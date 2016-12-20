Guy KlucevsekBorn 26 February 1947
Guy Klucevsek (born February 26, 1947) is an American-born accordionist and composer. Klucevsek is one of relatively few accordion players active in new music, jazz and free improvisation.
Klucevsek was born in New York City, and raised outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He has released 20+ albums as a leader or co-leader, and has recorded or performed with Dave Douglas, John Zorn, Bill Frisell, Laurie Anderson and others. He is also a founding member of the international group Accordion Tribe.
In 2010 Klucevsek won a United States Artists Fellow award.
Passage North: Sylvan Steps
Guy Klucevsek
Passage North: Sylvan Steps
Passage North: Sylvan Steps
Performer
Last played on
Lateral Pass: IV. Song IV (quintet)
Mustafa Ahmed, Peter Zummo, Peter Zummo, Arthur Russell, Guy Klucevsek & Bill Ruyle
Lateral Pass: IV. Song IV (quintet)
Lateral Pass: IV. Song IV (quintet)
Performer
Last played on
Larssong
Guy Klucevsek
Larssong
Larssong
Last played on
Clarissa
Guy Klucevsek
Clarissa
Clarissa
Last played on
