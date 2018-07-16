Issues is an American metalcore band based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded in 2012. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Tyler Carter, lead guitarist AJ Rebollo, bassist Skyler Acord, and drummer Josh Manuel. They are known for their unique combination of metalcore, nu metal, pop and contemporary R&B.

Following original member Mike Bohn and Tyler Carter's departure from Woe, Is Me, the duo formed Issues with keyboardist Ben Ferris, bassist Cory Ferris, guitarist AJ Rebollo, and drummer Case Snedecor, subsequently signing to Rise Records. The Ferris brothers departed from the group prior to the release of their debut Black Diamonds (2012). Snedecor left the band in 2013 and was replaced by drummer Josh Manuel while Ben and Cory Ferris were replaced by keyboardist and disc jockey Tyler "Ty" Acord and bassist Skyler Acord, respectively. The band released their debut studio album, Issues (2014), which was praised for its DJ-based breakdowns and mixture of metalcore and post-hardcore, charting at No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The band released their remix album, Diamond Dreams, in November 2014. Their sophomore studio album, Headspace, was released in May 2016. Bohn announced his departure from the band on January 4, 2018. Issues is expected to release their third studio album in 2018. On November 16, 2018, Lead Vocalist Tyler Carter tweeted out that recording of their third album had been finished.