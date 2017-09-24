Pitchshifter are a British band from Nottingham, England, formed in 1989. The band was started by lead guitarist and programmer Johnny A. Carter, and bassist and vocalist Mark Clayden.

The band was initially known for the early industrial metal sound with downtuned guitars and the use of drum machines and being cited as one of the originators of the genre along with Godflesh. With later albums the music became more melodic and punk-influenced, and the band eventually gained attention with their 1998 release www.pitchshifter.com for its fusion of electronic music such as drum 'n bass with metal and rock, which has been compared with other electronic groups like The Prodigy.

Albeit the band has found little mainstream success, the band managed to gain a platinum with the release of the Mortal Kombat: Annihilation soundtrack and their 2000 release Deviant peaking at 39 in Billboard 200. Since its formation, the band has released six studio albums, three EPs and eight music videos. The band has played in various festivals around the world including Ozzfest, Phoenix Festival and Damnation Festival.