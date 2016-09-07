Bernard RoseBorn 9 May 1916. Died 21 November 1996
Bernard Rose
1916-05-09
Bernard Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard William George Rose, OBE, Doctor in Music, Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, (9 May 1916 – 21 November 1996) was a British organist, soldier, composer, and academic.
A graduate of Cambridge University, he is best known for his compositions of Anglican church music; his Preces and Responses, for use in the Anglican service of evensong, is widely performed. He served as a soldier in the Second World War, and went on to become a noted choir master and music tutor, counting among his pupils the composer Kenneth Leighton, musicians Professor Roger Bray, Professor David Wulstan and Harry Christophers and actor Dudley Moore.
Feast Song for St. Cecilia
Bernard Rose
Bernard Rose
Feast Song for St. Cecilia
Feast Song for St. Cecilia
Choir
Choir
Last played on
Versicles and Responses
Bernard Rose
Versicles and Responses
Versicles and Responses
Last played on
Chimes
Bernard Rose
Chimes
Chimes
Last played on
The Spacious Firmament on High
Joseph Addison & Andrew Lamb, Cambridge Trinity College Choir
The Spacious Firmament on High
The Spacious Firmament on High
Performer
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Bernard Rose
Bernard Rose
Nunc Dimittis: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Nunc Dimittis: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
Magnificat: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Bernard Rose
Bernard Rose
Magnificat: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Magnificat: Rose in C Minor (feat. Lincoln Cathedral Choir)
Last played on
